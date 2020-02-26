fbpx
State removes mental health questions from bar application

By: Daily Record Staff February 26, 2020 0

New York state court officials have agreed to remove mental health-related questions from the state bar application. Chief Judge Janet DiFiore made the announcement Wednesday during her State of the Judiciary address. New York is the 11th state to remove such questions from bar applications. The New York State Bar Association has been pushing for the change since June. Law ...

