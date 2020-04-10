fbpx
Transgender doctor seeks emergency name change

Transgender doctor seeks emergency name change

By: Bennett Loudon April 10, 2020 0

A recent graduate of the University of  Rochester Medical School, who is transgender, has filed an emergency application for a name change so that she can help respond to a possible surge in COVID-19 cases locally. Courts are closed to non-essential business because of the coronavirus pandemic, but the petitioner’s attorney, Milo Primeaux, is asking for ...

