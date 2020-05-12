fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Deeds Recorded April 28, 2020

Deeds Recorded April 28, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff May 12, 2020 0

Deeds Recorded April 28, 2020 59 14445 GULLACE, MATTHEW to JCJC PROPERTIES LLC Property Address: 22 COUNTRY CLUB ROAD, EAST ROCHESTER NY 14445 Liber: 12335 Page: 0240 Tax Account: 138.19-2-15 Full Sale Price: $100,000.00 14450 CLAUS, NORMA to ERICKSON, CHERYL L et al Property Address: 45 GEORGETOWN LANE, FAIRPORT NY 14450 Liber: 12335 Page: 0157 Tax Account: 166.17-3-62 Full Sale Price: $146,000.00 GRAVES, LINDA A to HOWARD, MATTHEW T ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo