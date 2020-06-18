fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / News / Cuomo declares Juneteenth a holiday

Cuomo declares Juneteenth a holiday

By: Daily Record Staff June 18, 2020 0

Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Wednesday issued an executive order recognizing Juneteenth as a holiday for state employees, in recognition of the official emancipation of African Americans throughout the United States. Cuomo plans to propose legislation to make Juneteenth an official state holiday next year. “Friday is Juneteenth — a day to commemorate the end of slavery in the ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo