Home / News / Cuomo grants clemency to three

Cuomo grants clemency to three

By: Daily Record Staff June 19, 2020 0

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo has granted clemency to three people who have demonstrated substantial evidence of rehabilitation and a commitment to their communities. Cuomo fully commuted the sentences of two individuals and reduced the sentence of another. While in custody, all three participated in rehabilitative and educational opportunities offered to them. Freddie Harris, 61, received a full commutation ...

