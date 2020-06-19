Daily Record announces Reader Rankings honorees

The votes are in, and The Daily Record and the Rochester Business Journal are pleased to announce the 2020 Reader Rankings Awards winners.

A top winner in each category will be announced and all three winners will be honored through daily videos posted on nydailyrecord.com, RBJ.net and both publications’ social media channels. Top winners will be revealed in one industry per weekday from July 20 through July 30.

Nearly 6,000 nominations were collected during the nomination period in March. The winners were determined by nearly 40,000 votes cast from May 4-29.

“The Daily Record and the Rochester Business Journal’s business and legal professional readers care deeply about the outstanding businesses they work with and support throughout the Rochester region,” said Suzanne Fischer-Huettner, group publisher of The Daily Record and the Rochester Business Journal. “We are excited to celebrate these outstanding businesses and organizations, especially during such a difficult time for many. All of the winners should be proud, and we look forward to revealing the top winners in July.”

Nominations and votes were gathered in 78 categories related to top employers; education; entertainment; finance, accounting and insurance; general business; health care; legal services; real estate; and technology.

The 2020 honorees are:

EDUCATION

Best Day Care

Happiness House

Rich Beginnings Child Care

Volunteers of America

Best Graduate Program

Nazareth College

Rochester Institute of Technology

University of Rochester

Best MBA Program

Rochester Institute of Technology

Simon Business School

John Fisher College

Best Pre-school

CP Rochester and Happiness House

Holy Cross School

Seton Catholic School

Best Private School

Holy Cross School

Our Lady of Mercy School for Young Women

Paul Lutheran Church & School

Best Undergraduate Program

Nazareth College

Rochester Institute of Technology

John Fisher College

ENTERTAINMENT

Best Brewery

Fairport Brewing Company

Rohrbach Brewing Co.

Three Heads Brewing

Best Casino

del Lago Resort & Casino

Finger Lakes Gaming & Racetrack

Turning Stone Resort Casino

Best Caterer

Dinosaur Bar-B-Que

Proietti’s Italian Restaurant & Catering

Spinelli’s Catering and Event Space

Best Cultural Attraction

Rochester Museum & Science Center

Seneca Park Zoo

The Strong Museum

Best Distillery

Black Button Distilling

Honeoye Falls Distillery

Iron Smoke Distillery

Best Event Meeting Facility

Casa Larga Vineyards

The Penthouse at One East Avenue

Woodcliff Hotel and Spa

Best Festival

CGI Rochester International Jazz Festival

Fairport Music Festival

Lilac Festival

Best Florist

Fabulous Flowers and Gifts

Kittelberger Florist & Gifts

Wildflower by Simply Events

Best Golf Course

Brook-Lea Country Club

Oak Hill Country Club

Ravenwood Golf Club

Best Hotel

The Del Monte Lodge Renaissance Rochester Hotel & Spa

The Strathallan Rochester Hotel & Spa – a DoubleTree by Hilton

Woodcliff Hotel and Spa

Best Live Theater

Blackfriars Theatre

Geva Theatre Center

Rochester Broadway Theatre League

Best Museum

Memorial Art Gallery

Rochester Museum & Science Center

The Strong Museum

Best Winery

Casa Larga Vineyards

Fox Run Vineyards

Living Roots Wine & Co.

FINANCE/ACCOUNTING/INSURANCE PROVIDERS

Best Accounting Firm

Insero & Co. CPAs, LLP

Mengel Metzger Barr & Co

The Bonadio Group

Best Business Banking

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust

ESL Federal Credit Union

M&T Bank

Best Credit Union

ESL Federal Credit Union

Reliant Community Credit Union

The Summit Federal Credit Union

Best Employee Benefits Provider

Bene-Care Agency

Lawley

Vantage Benefits Group, Inc

Best Forensic Accounting

Forensic Audit Solutions

Mengel Metzger Barr & Co

The Bonadio Group

Best Insurance Company

Canandaigua Insurance Agency

JD Chapman Agency Inc

Steinmiller Insurance

Best Mortgage Lender

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust

ESL Federal Credit Union

Premium Mortgage Corp.

Best Wealth Management

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust

ESL Federal Credit Union

Two Point Capital Management

GENERAL BUSINESS

Best Advertising Agency

Dixon Schwabl

Edge Advertising Group

Jay Advertising

Best Auto Dealer

Henderson Ford

Hoselton Auto Mall

Van Bortel

Best Digital Marketing Firm

Digital Hyve

Dixon Schwabl

Edge Advertising Group

Best Media Buying

Butler/Till

Dixon Schwabl

Edge Advertising Group

Best PR Agency

Dixon Schwabl

Dresden Public Relations Inc

Edge Advertising Group

Best Veterinarian

Animal Hospital of Pittsford

Fairport Animal Hospital

The Village Vet

HEALTH CARE

Best Assisted Living Facility

Elderwood Village at Fairport

Ann’s Community at The Greens

John’s Home

Best Health Fitness Company

M/Body

Midtown Athletic Club

YMCA

Best Health Insurance Provider

Excellus BlueCross BlueShield

Fidelis Care

MVP Health Care

Best Home Health Care Agency

HCR Home Care

Lifetime Care

Tender Loving Family Care Inc.

Best Hospital

F. Thompson Hospital

Highland Hospital

Strong Memorial Hospital

Best Physical Therapy and Sports Rehabilitation

CP Rochester

Lattimore of West Irondequoit Physical Therapy

Regain Physical Therapy

Best Retirement Community

Ann’s Community at Cherry Ridge

John’s Meadows

The Highlands at Pittsford

Best Spa/Medical Spa

Spa At the Del Monte

Ultimate Beauty Laser Spa

Woodcliff Hotel and Spa

Best Urgent Care Center

Rochester Regional Health Immediate Care

Thompson Health Urgent Care

UR Medicine Urgent Care

LEGAL SERVICES

Best Civil Litigation Firm

McConville Considine Cooman & Morin, P.C.

Pullano & Farrow

Woods Oviatt Gilman LLP

Best Criminal Defense Firm

King Law

Nobles & DeCarolis

Thomas J. DiSalvo ESQ., P.C.

Best eDiscovery Provider

D4

Larimer Law

Phillips Lytle

Best Estate Planning

McConville Considine Cooman & Morin, P.C.

Pullano & Farrow

Woods Oviatt Gilman LLP

Best Family Law Firm

Finucane & Hartzell, LLP

Heisman Nunes & Hull

Woods Oviatt Gilman LLP

Best Intellectual Property Firm

Harris Beach PLLC

Harter Secrest & Emery LLP

Woods Oviatt Gilman LLP

Best Mediation Firm

Heisman Nunes & Hull

McConville Considine Cooman & Morin, P.C.

Woods Oviatt Gilman LLP

Best Medical Malpractice Firm

Kelly White Donofrio LLP

McConville Considine Cooman & Morin, P.C.

Woods Oviatt Gilman LLP

Best Personal Injury Firm

Faraci Lange, LLP

Kelly White Donofrio LLP

Pullano & Farrow

Best Real Estate Law Firm

Law Office of Mark M. Campanella

Pullano & Farrow

Woods Oviatt Gilman LLP

REAL ESTATE

Best Apartment Complex

Creekstone Apartments

The Residences at Alex Park

Tower280

Best Architectural Firm

Bergmann

LaBella Associates DPC

SWBR

Best Commercial Real Estate Firm

Buckingham Properties

Howard Hanna

Passero Realty

Best Engineering Firm

Bergmann

LaBella Associates DPC

McMahon LaRue Associates, P.C.

Best Home Builder

Pride Mark Homes

Redstone Builders Inc

Riedman Homes

Best Home Contractor/ Repair/ Remodeling

Isaac Heating & Air Conditioning

Pride Mark Homes

Speranza Construction

Best Interior Design

SWBR

Webster Interiors Furniture & Home Decor

Windy Acres Handcrafted Furniture & Vintage Decor

Best Property Management Firm

Buckingham Properties

Home Leasing

The Cabot Group

Best Renovation Services

Buckingham Properties

Pride Mark Homes

Speranza Construction

Best Residential Real Estate Firm

Howard Hanna

Keller Williams

RE/MAX Plus

Best Title Company

Abar Abstract

Metro Real Estate Services

Webtitle Agency

TECHNOLOGY

Best Cyber Security Company

CETech

CMIT Solutions of Monroe

Just Solutions

Best Internet Service Provider

Greenlight Networks

Just Solutions

Spectrum

Best IT Outsourcing Firm

CETech

CMIT Solutions of Monroe

Just Solutions

Best Optics and Imaging Firm

Envative

iV4

Mindex Technologies Inc.

Best Software Developer

Envative

Innovative Solutions

Mindex Technologies Inc.

Best Web Design Firm

Dixon Schwabl

Edge Advertising Group

Mindex Technologies Inc.

TOP EMPLOYERS

Best Company Culture

CMIT Solutions of Monroe

Greenlight Networks

Insero & Co. CPAs, LLP

Best Employee Recognition Program

Greenlight Networks

Insero & Co. CPAs, LLP

Woods Oviatt Gilman LLP

Best Overall Company to Work For (1-75 Employees)

Greenlight Networks

iV4

TES Staffing

Best Overall Company to Work For (76-250 Employees)

Insero & Co. CPAs, LLP

Mindex Technologies Inc.

Passero Associates

Best Overall Company to Work For (251-500 Employees)

Isaac Heating & Air Conditioning

Keller Williams Realty

Woods Oviatt Gilman LLP

Best Overall Company to Work For (501-1000 Employees)

Ability Partners, Inc.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust

ESL Federal Credit Union

Best Overall Company to Work For (1000+ Employees)

Paychex Inc.

Rochester Institute of Technology

Wegmans Food Markets Inc.

Best Overall Leadership

Greenlight Networks

Insero & Co. CPAs, LLP

Mindex Technologies Inc.

Best Training Program

Insero & Co. CPAs, LLP

Isaac Heating and Air Conditioning

Woods Oviatt Gilman LLP

Most Innovative Workplace

Insero & Co. CPAs, LLP

iV4

Mindex Technologies Inc.