Home / News / Daily Record announces Reader Rankings honorees

Daily Record announces Reader Rankings honorees

By: Daily Record Staff June 19, 2020 0

The votes are in, and The Daily Record and the Rochester Business Journal are pleased to announce the 2020 Reader Rankings Awards winners.

readerrankings_rochester_2020_logoA top winner in each category will be announced and all three winners will be honored through daily videos posted on nydailyrecord.com, RBJ.net and both publications’ social media channels. Top winners will be revealed in one industry per weekday from July 20 through July 30.

Nearly 6,000 nominations were collected during the nomination period in March. The winners were determined by nearly 40,000 votes cast from May 4-29.

“The Daily Record and the Rochester Business Journal’s business and legal professional readers care deeply about the outstanding businesses they work with and support throughout the Rochester region,” said Suzanne Fischer-Huettner, group publisher of The Daily Record and the Rochester Business Journal. “We are excited to celebrate these outstanding businesses and organizations, especially during such a difficult time for many. All of the winners should be proud, and we look forward to revealing the top winners in July.”

Nominations and votes were gathered in 78 categories related to top employers; education; entertainment; finance, accounting and insurance; general business; health care; legal services; real estate; and technology.

The 2020 honorees are:

EDUCATION

Best Day Care

  • Happiness House
  • Rich Beginnings Child Care
  • Volunteers of America

Best Graduate Program

  • Nazareth College
  • Rochester Institute of Technology
  • University of Rochester

Best MBA Program

  • Rochester Institute of Technology
  • Simon Business School
  • John Fisher College

Best Pre-school

  • CP Rochester and Happiness House
  • Holy Cross School
  • Seton Catholic School

Best Private School

  • Holy Cross School
  • Our Lady of Mercy School for Young Women
  • Paul Lutheran Church & School

Best Undergraduate Program

  • Nazareth College
  • Rochester Institute of Technology
  • John Fisher College

ENTERTAINMENT

Best Brewery

  • Fairport Brewing Company
  • Rohrbach Brewing Co.
  • Three Heads Brewing

Best Casino

  • del Lago Resort & Casino
  • Finger Lakes Gaming & Racetrack
  • Turning Stone Resort Casino

Best Caterer

  • Dinosaur Bar-B-Que
  • Proietti’s Italian Restaurant & Catering
  • Spinelli’s Catering and Event Space

Best Cultural Attraction

  • Rochester Museum & Science Center
  • Seneca Park Zoo
  • The Strong Museum

Best Distillery

  • Black Button Distilling
  • Honeoye Falls Distillery
  • Iron Smoke Distillery

Best Event Meeting Facility

  • Casa Larga Vineyards
  • The Penthouse at One East Avenue
  • Woodcliff Hotel and Spa

Best Festival

  • CGI Rochester International Jazz Festival
  • Fairport Music Festival
  • Lilac Festival

Best Florist

  • Fabulous Flowers and Gifts
  • Kittelberger Florist & Gifts
  • Wildflower by Simply Events

Best Golf Course

  • Brook-Lea Country Club
  • Oak Hill Country Club
  • Ravenwood Golf Club

Best Hotel

  • The Del Monte Lodge Renaissance Rochester Hotel & Spa
  • The Strathallan Rochester Hotel & Spa – a DoubleTree by Hilton
  • Woodcliff Hotel and Spa

Best Live Theater

  • Blackfriars Theatre
  • Geva Theatre Center
  • Rochester Broadway Theatre League

Best Museum

  • Memorial Art Gallery
  • Rochester Museum & Science Center
  • The Strong Museum

Best Winery

  • Casa Larga Vineyards
  • Fox Run Vineyards
  • Living Roots Wine & Co.

FINANCE/ACCOUNTING/INSURANCE PROVIDERS

Best Accounting Firm

  • Insero & Co. CPAs, LLP
  • Mengel Metzger Barr & Co
  • The Bonadio Group

Best Business Banking

  • Canandaigua National Bank & Trust
  • ESL Federal Credit Union
  • M&T Bank

Best Credit Union

  • ESL Federal Credit Union
  • Reliant Community Credit Union
  • The Summit Federal Credit Union

Best Employee Benefits Provider

  • Bene-Care Agency
  • Lawley
  • Vantage Benefits Group, Inc

Best Forensic Accounting

  • Forensic Audit Solutions
  • Mengel Metzger Barr & Co
  • The Bonadio Group

Best Insurance Company

  • Canandaigua Insurance Agency
  • JD Chapman Agency Inc
  • Steinmiller Insurance

Best Mortgage Lender

  • Canandaigua National Bank & Trust
  • ESL Federal Credit Union
  • Premium Mortgage Corp.

Best Wealth Management

  • Canandaigua National Bank & Trust
  • ESL Federal Credit Union
  • Two Point Capital Management

GENERAL BUSINESS

Best Advertising Agency

  • Dixon Schwabl
  • Edge Advertising Group
  • Jay Advertising

Best Auto Dealer

  • Henderson Ford
  • Hoselton Auto Mall
  • Van Bortel

Best Digital Marketing Firm

  • Digital Hyve
  • Dixon Schwabl
  • Edge Advertising Group

Best Media Buying

  • Butler/Till
  • Dixon Schwabl
  • Edge Advertising Group

Best PR Agency

  • Dixon Schwabl
  • Dresden Public Relations Inc
  • Edge Advertising Group

Best Veterinarian

  • Animal Hospital of Pittsford
  • Fairport Animal Hospital
  • The Village Vet

HEALTH CARE

Best Assisted Living Facility

  • Elderwood Village at Fairport
  • Ann’s Community at The Greens
  • John’s Home

Best Health Fitness Company

  • M/Body
  • Midtown Athletic Club
  • YMCA

Best Health Insurance Provider

  • Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
  • Fidelis Care
  • MVP Health Care

Best Home Health Care Agency

  • HCR Home Care
  • Lifetime Care
  • Tender Loving Family Care Inc.

Best Hospital

  • F. Thompson Hospital
  • Highland Hospital
  • Strong Memorial Hospital

Best Physical Therapy and Sports Rehabilitation

  • CP Rochester
  • Lattimore of West Irondequoit Physical Therapy
  • Regain Physical Therapy

Best Retirement Community

  • Ann’s Community at Cherry Ridge
  • John’s Meadows
  • The Highlands at Pittsford

Best Spa/Medical Spa

  • Spa At the Del Monte
  • Ultimate Beauty Laser Spa
  • Woodcliff Hotel and Spa

Best Urgent Care Center

  • Rochester Regional Health Immediate Care
  • Thompson Health Urgent Care
  • UR Medicine Urgent Care

LEGAL SERVICES

Best Civil Litigation Firm

  • McConville Considine Cooman & Morin, P.C.
  • Pullano & Farrow
  • Woods Oviatt Gilman LLP

Best Criminal Defense Firm

  • King Law
  • Nobles & DeCarolis
  • Thomas J. DiSalvo ESQ., P.C.

Best eDiscovery Provider

  • D4
  • Larimer Law
  • Phillips Lytle

Best Estate Planning

  • McConville Considine Cooman & Morin, P.C.
  • Pullano & Farrow
  • Woods Oviatt Gilman LLP

Best Family Law Firm

  • Finucane & Hartzell, LLP
  • Heisman Nunes & Hull
  • Woods Oviatt Gilman LLP

Best Intellectual Property Firm

  • Harris Beach PLLC
  • Harter Secrest & Emery LLP
  • Woods Oviatt Gilman LLP

Best Mediation Firm

  • Heisman Nunes & Hull
  • McConville Considine Cooman & Morin, P.C.
  • Woods Oviatt Gilman LLP

Best Medical Malpractice Firm

  • Kelly White Donofrio LLP
  • McConville Considine Cooman & Morin, P.C.
  • Woods Oviatt Gilman LLP

Best Personal Injury Firm

  • Faraci Lange, LLP
  • Kelly White Donofrio LLP
  • Pullano & Farrow

Best Real Estate Law Firm

  • Law Office of Mark M. Campanella
  • Pullano & Farrow
  • Woods Oviatt Gilman LLP

REAL ESTATE

Best Apartment Complex

  • Creekstone Apartments
  • The Residences at Alex Park
  • Tower280

Best Architectural Firm

  • Bergmann
  • LaBella Associates DPC
  • SWBR

Best Commercial Real Estate Firm

  • Buckingham Properties
  • Howard Hanna
  • Passero Realty

Best Engineering Firm

  • Bergmann
  • LaBella Associates DPC
  • McMahon LaRue Associates, P.C.

Best Home Builder

  • Pride Mark Homes
  • Redstone Builders Inc
  • Riedman Homes

Best Home Contractor/ Repair/ Remodeling

  • Isaac Heating & Air Conditioning
  • Pride Mark Homes
  • Speranza Construction

Best Interior Design

  • SWBR
  • Webster Interiors Furniture & Home Decor
  • Windy Acres Handcrafted Furniture & Vintage Decor

Best Property Management Firm

  • Buckingham Properties
  • Home Leasing
  • The Cabot Group

Best Renovation Services

  • Buckingham Properties
  • Pride Mark Homes
  • Speranza Construction

Best Residential Real Estate Firm

  • Howard Hanna
  • Keller Williams
  • RE/MAX Plus

Best Title Company

  • Abar Abstract
  • Metro Real Estate Services
  • Webtitle Agency

TECHNOLOGY

Best Cyber Security Company

  • CETech
  • CMIT Solutions of Monroe
  • Just Solutions

Best Internet Service Provider

  • Greenlight Networks
  • Just Solutions
  • Spectrum

Best IT Outsourcing Firm

  • CETech
  • CMIT Solutions of Monroe
  • Just Solutions

Best Optics and Imaging Firm

  • Envative
  • iV4
  • Mindex Technologies Inc.

Best Software Developer

  • Envative
  • Innovative Solutions
  • Mindex Technologies Inc.

Best Web Design Firm

  • Dixon Schwabl
  • Edge Advertising Group
  • Mindex Technologies Inc.

TOP EMPLOYERS

Best Company Culture

  • CMIT Solutions of Monroe
  • Greenlight Networks
  • Insero & Co. CPAs, LLP

Best Employee Recognition Program

  • Greenlight Networks
  • Insero & Co. CPAs, LLP
  • Woods Oviatt Gilman LLP

Best Overall Company to Work For (1-75 Employees)

  • Greenlight Networks
  • iV4
  • TES Staffing

Best Overall Company to Work For (76-250 Employees)

  • Insero & Co. CPAs, LLP
  • Mindex Technologies Inc.
  • Passero Associates

Best Overall Company to Work For (251-500 Employees)

  • Isaac Heating & Air Conditioning
  • Keller Williams Realty
  • Woods Oviatt Gilman LLP

Best Overall Company to Work For (501-1000 Employees)

  • Ability Partners, Inc.
  • Canandaigua National Bank & Trust
  • ESL Federal Credit Union

Best Overall Company to Work For (1000+ Employees)

  • Paychex Inc.
  • Rochester Institute of Technology
  • Wegmans Food Markets Inc.

Best Overall Leadership

  • Greenlight Networks
  • Insero & Co. CPAs, LLP
  • Mindex Technologies Inc.

Best Training Program

  • Insero & Co. CPAs, LLP
  • Isaac Heating and Air Conditioning
  • Woods Oviatt Gilman LLP

Most Innovative Workplace

  • Insero & Co. CPAs, LLP
  • iV4
  • Mindex Technologies Inc.

