Daily Record announces Reader Rankings honorees

The votes are in, and The Daily Record and the Rochester Business Journal are pleased to announce the 2020 Reader Rankings Awards winners.
A top winner in each category will be announced and all three winners will be honored through daily videos posted on nydailyrecord.com, RBJ.net and both publications’ social media channels. Top winners will be revealed in one industry per weekday from July 20 through July 30.
Nearly 6,000 nominations were collected during the nomination period in March. The winners were determined by nearly 40,000 votes cast from May 4-29.
“The Daily Record and the Rochester Business Journal’s business and legal professional readers care deeply about the outstanding businesses they work with and support throughout the Rochester region,” said Suzanne Fischer-Huettner, group publisher of The Daily Record and the Rochester Business Journal. “We are excited to celebrate these outstanding businesses and organizations, especially during such a difficult time for many. All of the winners should be proud, and we look forward to revealing the top winners in July.”
Nominations and votes were gathered in 78 categories related to top employers; education; entertainment; finance, accounting and insurance; general business; health care; legal services; real estate; and technology.
The 2020 honorees are:
EDUCATION
Best Day Care
- Happiness House
- Rich Beginnings Child Care
- Volunteers of America
Best Graduate Program
- Nazareth College
- Rochester Institute of Technology
- University of Rochester
Best MBA Program
- Rochester Institute of Technology
- Simon Business School
- John Fisher College
Best Pre-school
- CP Rochester and Happiness House
- Holy Cross School
- Seton Catholic School
Best Private School
- Holy Cross School
- Our Lady of Mercy School for Young Women
- Paul Lutheran Church & School
Best Undergraduate Program
- Nazareth College
- Rochester Institute of Technology
- John Fisher College
ENTERTAINMENT
Best Brewery
- Fairport Brewing Company
- Rohrbach Brewing Co.
- Three Heads Brewing
Best Casino
- del Lago Resort & Casino
- Finger Lakes Gaming & Racetrack
- Turning Stone Resort Casino
Best Caterer
- Dinosaur Bar-B-Que
- Proietti’s Italian Restaurant & Catering
- Spinelli’s Catering and Event Space
Best Cultural Attraction
- Rochester Museum & Science Center
- Seneca Park Zoo
- The Strong Museum
Best Distillery
- Black Button Distilling
- Honeoye Falls Distillery
- Iron Smoke Distillery
Best Event Meeting Facility
- Casa Larga Vineyards
- The Penthouse at One East Avenue
- Woodcliff Hotel and Spa
Best Festival
- CGI Rochester International Jazz Festival
- Fairport Music Festival
- Lilac Festival
Best Florist
- Fabulous Flowers and Gifts
- Kittelberger Florist & Gifts
- Wildflower by Simply Events
Best Golf Course
- Brook-Lea Country Club
- Oak Hill Country Club
- Ravenwood Golf Club
Best Hotel
- The Del Monte Lodge Renaissance Rochester Hotel & Spa
- The Strathallan Rochester Hotel & Spa – a DoubleTree by Hilton
- Woodcliff Hotel and Spa
Best Live Theater
- Blackfriars Theatre
- Geva Theatre Center
- Rochester Broadway Theatre League
Best Museum
- Memorial Art Gallery
- Rochester Museum & Science Center
- The Strong Museum
Best Winery
- Casa Larga Vineyards
- Fox Run Vineyards
- Living Roots Wine & Co.
FINANCE/ACCOUNTING/INSURANCE PROVIDERS
Best Accounting Firm
- Insero & Co. CPAs, LLP
- Mengel Metzger Barr & Co
- The Bonadio Group
Best Business Banking
- Canandaigua National Bank & Trust
- ESL Federal Credit Union
- M&T Bank
Best Credit Union
- ESL Federal Credit Union
- Reliant Community Credit Union
- The Summit Federal Credit Union
Best Employee Benefits Provider
- Bene-Care Agency
- Lawley
- Vantage Benefits Group, Inc
Best Forensic Accounting
- Forensic Audit Solutions
- Mengel Metzger Barr & Co
- The Bonadio Group
Best Insurance Company
- Canandaigua Insurance Agency
- JD Chapman Agency Inc
- Steinmiller Insurance
Best Mortgage Lender
- Canandaigua National Bank & Trust
- ESL Federal Credit Union
- Premium Mortgage Corp.
Best Wealth Management
- Canandaigua National Bank & Trust
- ESL Federal Credit Union
- Two Point Capital Management
GENERAL BUSINESS
Best Advertising Agency
- Dixon Schwabl
- Edge Advertising Group
- Jay Advertising
Best Auto Dealer
- Henderson Ford
- Hoselton Auto Mall
- Van Bortel
Best Digital Marketing Firm
- Digital Hyve
- Dixon Schwabl
- Edge Advertising Group
Best Media Buying
- Butler/Till
- Dixon Schwabl
- Edge Advertising Group
Best PR Agency
- Dixon Schwabl
- Dresden Public Relations Inc
- Edge Advertising Group
Best Veterinarian
- Animal Hospital of Pittsford
- Fairport Animal Hospital
- The Village Vet
HEALTH CARE
Best Assisted Living Facility
- Elderwood Village at Fairport
- Ann’s Community at The Greens
- John’s Home
Best Health Fitness Company
- M/Body
- Midtown Athletic Club
- YMCA
Best Health Insurance Provider
- Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
- Fidelis Care
- MVP Health Care
Best Home Health Care Agency
- HCR Home Care
- Lifetime Care
- Tender Loving Family Care Inc.
Best Hospital
- F. Thompson Hospital
- Highland Hospital
- Strong Memorial Hospital
Best Physical Therapy and Sports Rehabilitation
- CP Rochester
- Lattimore of West Irondequoit Physical Therapy
- Regain Physical Therapy
Best Retirement Community
- Ann’s Community at Cherry Ridge
- John’s Meadows
- The Highlands at Pittsford
Best Spa/Medical Spa
- Spa At the Del Monte
- Ultimate Beauty Laser Spa
- Woodcliff Hotel and Spa
Best Urgent Care Center
- Rochester Regional Health Immediate Care
- Thompson Health Urgent Care
- UR Medicine Urgent Care
LEGAL SERVICES
Best Civil Litigation Firm
- McConville Considine Cooman & Morin, P.C.
- Pullano & Farrow
- Woods Oviatt Gilman LLP
Best Criminal Defense Firm
- King Law
- Nobles & DeCarolis
- Thomas J. DiSalvo ESQ., P.C.
Best eDiscovery Provider
- D4
- Larimer Law
- Phillips Lytle
Best Estate Planning
- McConville Considine Cooman & Morin, P.C.
- Pullano & Farrow
- Woods Oviatt Gilman LLP
Best Family Law Firm
- Finucane & Hartzell, LLP
- Heisman Nunes & Hull
- Woods Oviatt Gilman LLP
Best Intellectual Property Firm
- Harris Beach PLLC
- Harter Secrest & Emery LLP
- Woods Oviatt Gilman LLP
Best Mediation Firm
- Heisman Nunes & Hull
- McConville Considine Cooman & Morin, P.C.
- Woods Oviatt Gilman LLP
Best Medical Malpractice Firm
- Kelly White Donofrio LLP
- McConville Considine Cooman & Morin, P.C.
- Woods Oviatt Gilman LLP
Best Personal Injury Firm
- Faraci Lange, LLP
- Kelly White Donofrio LLP
- Pullano & Farrow
Best Real Estate Law Firm
- Law Office of Mark M. Campanella
- Pullano & Farrow
- Woods Oviatt Gilman LLP
REAL ESTATE
Best Apartment Complex
- Creekstone Apartments
- The Residences at Alex Park
- Tower280
Best Architectural Firm
- Bergmann
- LaBella Associates DPC
- SWBR
Best Commercial Real Estate Firm
- Buckingham Properties
- Howard Hanna
- Passero Realty
Best Engineering Firm
- Bergmann
- LaBella Associates DPC
- McMahon LaRue Associates, P.C.
Best Home Builder
- Pride Mark Homes
- Redstone Builders Inc
- Riedman Homes
Best Home Contractor/ Repair/ Remodeling
- Isaac Heating & Air Conditioning
- Pride Mark Homes
- Speranza Construction
Best Interior Design
- SWBR
- Webster Interiors Furniture & Home Decor
- Windy Acres Handcrafted Furniture & Vintage Decor
Best Property Management Firm
- Buckingham Properties
- Home Leasing
- The Cabot Group
Best Renovation Services
- Buckingham Properties
- Pride Mark Homes
- Speranza Construction
Best Residential Real Estate Firm
- Howard Hanna
- Keller Williams
- RE/MAX Plus
Best Title Company
- Abar Abstract
- Metro Real Estate Services
- Webtitle Agency
TECHNOLOGY
Best Cyber Security Company
- CETech
- CMIT Solutions of Monroe
- Just Solutions
Best Internet Service Provider
- Greenlight Networks
- Just Solutions
- Spectrum
Best IT Outsourcing Firm
- CETech
- CMIT Solutions of Monroe
- Just Solutions
Best Optics and Imaging Firm
- Envative
- iV4
- Mindex Technologies Inc.
Best Software Developer
- Envative
- Innovative Solutions
- Mindex Technologies Inc.
Best Web Design Firm
- Dixon Schwabl
- Edge Advertising Group
- Mindex Technologies Inc.
TOP EMPLOYERS
Best Company Culture
- CMIT Solutions of Monroe
- Greenlight Networks
- Insero & Co. CPAs, LLP
Best Employee Recognition Program
- Greenlight Networks
- Insero & Co. CPAs, LLP
- Woods Oviatt Gilman LLP
Best Overall Company to Work For (1-75 Employees)
- Greenlight Networks
- iV4
- TES Staffing
Best Overall Company to Work For (76-250 Employees)
- Insero & Co. CPAs, LLP
- Mindex Technologies Inc.
- Passero Associates
Best Overall Company to Work For (251-500 Employees)
- Isaac Heating & Air Conditioning
- Keller Williams Realty
- Woods Oviatt Gilman LLP
Best Overall Company to Work For (501-1000 Employees)
- Ability Partners, Inc.
- Canandaigua National Bank & Trust
- ESL Federal Credit Union
Best Overall Company to Work For (1000+ Employees)
- Paychex Inc.
- Rochester Institute of Technology
- Wegmans Food Markets Inc.
Best Overall Leadership
- Greenlight Networks
- Insero & Co. CPAs, LLP
- Mindex Technologies Inc.
Best Training Program
- Insero & Co. CPAs, LLP
- Isaac Heating and Air Conditioning
- Woods Oviatt Gilman LLP
Most Innovative Workplace
- Insero & Co. CPAs, LLP
- iV4
- Mindex Technologies Inc.