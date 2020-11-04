Don't Miss
Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Oct. 23, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff November 4, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded October 23, 2020 77 14420 AERO PROPERTIES, LLC to IORAMASHVILI, DAVITI Property Address: 275/122 OWENS ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12411 Page: 0149 Tax Account: 084.01-3-2./122 Full Sale Price: $85,000.00 WALTON, DEBORAH M et ano to KANDLER, DAVID MICHAEL JR et ano Property Address: 21 BERRY GROVE LANE, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12411 Page: 0254 Tax ...

