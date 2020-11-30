Don't Miss
Deeds Recorded November 17, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff November 30, 2020 0

Deeds   Recorded November 17, 2020           76   14420 SAUERS, JOSHUA to NOWAK, CODY C Property Address: 42 FAIRVIEW DRIVE, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12423 Page: 0421 Tax Account: 084.05-10-49 Full Sale Price: $150,000.00 14445 FISHMONGER LLC to NOCO EXPRESS PROPERTIES LLC Property Address: 871 FAIRPORT ROAD, EAST ROCHESTER NY 14445 Liber: 12423 Page: 0344 Tax Account: 152.46-1-1 Full Sale Price: $390,000.00 14450 DEFELICE, DAVID et ano to ALDRICH, RACHEL M et ...

