Don't Miss
Home / News / Federal judge casts doubt on Trump’s Wisconsin lawsuit

Federal judge casts doubt on Trump’s Wisconsin lawsuit

By: The Associated Press SCOTT BAUER December 10, 2020 0

MADISON, Wis. — A federal judge Thursday cast doubt on President Donald Trump's lawsuit that seeks to overturn Joe Biden's win in Wisconsin, saying siding with Trump would be "the most remarkable ruling in the history of this court or the federal judiciary." Trump is pursuing extraordinary attempts to overturn Biden's win with a pair of ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo