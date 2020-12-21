Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Dec. 10, 2020

Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Dec. 10, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff December 21, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded December 10, 2020 67 NOT PROVIDED COOK, ANDREW G et ano to ESPOSITO, AARON et ano Property Address: 535 COUNTY LINE ROAD, PERINTON NY Liber: 12434 Page: 0679 Tax Account: 141.04-1-11.4 Full Sale Price: $150,000.00 14420 CALANDRILLO, DEBRA A to HEBERT, HEATHER N Property Address: 124 CLARK STREET, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12434 Page: 0593 Tax Account: ...

