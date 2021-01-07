Don't Miss
Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded Nov. 12, 13, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff January 7, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Doing Business As Recorded November 12, 2020 DOING BUSINESS AS FILED WILLIAMS, DEVIN TERRARD 48 PIONEER STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14609 - - PASSMORE, KIM TARSHIA 132 NICHOLS STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14609 - - LEE, COREY L JR 1416 LAKE AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14615 - - GONZALEZ, JASMINE 1452 SAINT PAUL STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14621 - - MANEIRO, PEDRO ...

