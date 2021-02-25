Don't Miss
Home / Expert Opinion / Environmental Law: United States energy policy changes dramatically under Biden administration

Environmental Law: United States energy policy changes dramatically under Biden administration

By: George S. Van Nest February 25, 2021 0

As we reported on in this column previously, national energy policies were key issues in the 2020 presidential election. After a tumultuous election and inauguration, newly elected President Biden wasted no time dramatically changing United States energy policy. Within hours of the oath of office, the new president signed an Executive Order declaring climate change ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo