Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Second Circuit – Visa application: Cuthill v. Blinken

Second Circuit – Visa application: Cuthill v. Blinken

By: Daily Record Staff March 24, 2021 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Visa application F2A beneficiary – Age reduction formula Cuthill v. Blinken 19-3138 Judges Katzmann, Lohier, and Carney Background: The Child Status Protection Act mandates that the government exclude the age calculation at the time that it spent processing a child’s visa application when determining whether a petitioner qualifies for an F2A visa. ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo