Home / News / Empire Justice Center receives $25,000 donation

Empire Justice Center receives $25,000 donation

Money will help families stay in homes

By: Daily Record Staff March 25, 2021 0

A donor who asked to remain anonymous has contributed $25,000 to Empire Justice Center to help homeowners and renters affected financially by the COVID-19 pandemic. A state eviction moratorium has ended and many landlords are now once able to move forward with eviction actions. The donor told the Empire Justice Center they made the donation to make sure ...

