Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded Jan. 27-29, 2021

Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded Jan. 27-29, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff April 6, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Doing Business As Recorded January 27, 2021 DOING BUSINESS AS AMENDMENT ANDREW GLEASMAN TECHNOLOGY CONSULTANTS 310 WILLOW POND WAY, PENFIELD NY 14526 - - GLEASMAN, ANDREW KEITH 310 WILLOW POND, PENFIELD NY 14526 - - SALVATION STATION 60 WOODLANDS, BROCKPORT NY 14420 - - HILL, KATHLEEN MARIE & HILL, MARK D 60 WOODLANDS, BROCKPORT NY 14420 - ...

