Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY judgments recorded May 18, 2021

Monroe County, NY judgments recorded May 18, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff June 23, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Judgments Recorded May 18, 2021 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT Bruce, Chaz et ano Favor: The Canandaigua National Bank and Trust Company Attorney: PALMER, DEVIN LAWTON Amount: $6,891.81 DAILEY, TYLER 33 GREIG TERRACE, CANANDAIGUA NY 14424 Favor: CANANDAIGUA NATIONAL BANK AND TRUST COMPANY Attorney: BOYLAN CODE LLP Amount: $568.62 FELLE, NICHOLAS J et ano 8 WALZER ROAD 3, IRONDEQUOIT NY 14622 Favor: CANANDAIGUA ...

