Home / Law / McAvoy descendants sue auction house, authenticator for lost Babe Ruth photo

McAvoy descendants sue auction house, authenticator for lost Babe Ruth photo

By: Kevin Oklobzija June 29, 2021 0

The grandchildren of James "Wickey" McAvoy, the Rochester native who played Major League Baseball more than a century ago, say an auction house and/or memorabilia authentication company has lost a family keepsake featuring Babe Ruth. John and James Fischer, administrators of the estate of their late mother, Elaine Fischer, filed suit in state Supreme Court in ...

