Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded June 28-29, 2021

July 22, 2021

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Doing Business As Recorded June 28, 2021 DOING BUSINESS AS DISCONTINUANCE ERGINS DRY CLEANER 624 PITTSFORD VICTOR ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14534 - - GEGEZ, FILIZ 320 ELLINWOOD DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14622 - - DOING BUSINESS AS DISCONTINUANCE NO FEE MEDIA HEADQUARTERS 100 BOXART STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14612 - - GREATHOUSE, AVARIA 1040 LAKE AVE, ROCHESTER NY 14613 - ...

