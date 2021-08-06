Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded July 13, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff August 6, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Doing Business As Recorded July 13, 2021 DOING BUSINESS AS AMENDMENT VIP AUTO SALES 1066 GRAVEL ROAD SUITE 11, WEBSTER NY 14580 - - STRICKLAND, PARNELL 234 ROCKET STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14609 - - DOING BUSINESS AS DISCONTINUANCE NO FEE JT RELIABLE TRANSPORT SERVICE 274 CURLEW STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14613 MONROE JOHNSON, GENELL DOING BUSINESS AS FILED FABIAN, OLIVIA 47 ...

