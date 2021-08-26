Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Capitol Police officers sue Trump, allies over insurrection

Capitol Police officers sue Trump, allies over insurrection

By: The Associated Press COLLEEN LONG and MICHAEL BALSAMO August 26, 2021 0

WASHINGTON — U.S. Capitol Police officers who were attacked and beaten during the Capitol riot filed a lawsuit Thursday against former President Donald Trump, his allies and members of far-right extremist groups, accusing them of intentionally sending a violent mob on Jan. 6 to disrupt the congressional certification of the election. The suit in federal court ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo