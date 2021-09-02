Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Aug. 6-7, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff September 2, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Judgments Recorded August 6, 2021 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT CLEVENGER CUSTOM CONSTRUCTION INC 169 RYAN ROAD, MACEDON NY 14502 Favor: WORKERS’ COMPENSATION BOARD OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK Attorney: NYS WORKERS COMPENSATION BOARD Amount: $27,500.00 FARGO, MATTHEW 18 TERRACE VILLAS, FAIRPORT NY 14450 Favor: IRONDEQUOIT COUNTRY CLUB INC Attorney: MARK H STEIN ESQ Amount: $13,751.09 GUELI, JOHN D 64 CLARKES CROSSING, ...

