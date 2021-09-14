Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Sept. 3, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff September 14, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded September 3, 2021       90 NOT PROVIDED GARDNER, EARL L to EVERGREEN SUMMIT LLC Property Address: 17 KAY TERRACE, ROCHESTER NY Liber: 12553 Page: 0609 Tax Account: 105.27-1-17 Full Sale Price: $40,000.00 HARBOR TOWN PROPERTIES LLC to ADAMS, MICHAEL Property Address: 178 THIRD STREET, ROCHESTER NY Liber: 12554 Page: 0006 Tax Account: 106.51-2-41 Full Sale Price: ...

