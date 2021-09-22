Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Sept. 14, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff September 22, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded September 14, 2021       78  NOT PROVIDED BROOKS, TRUDY et ano to COLONTINO, CHRISTINA LEE et al Property Address: 914 MALLOCH ROAD, RIGA NY Liber: 12558 Page: 0030 Tax Account: 183.04-1-3 Full Sale Price: $305,000.00 DOELL, SHARON A et ano to A-WORLD HOLDINGS LLC Property Address: 2354 ST PAUL BOULEVARD, IRONDEQUOIT NY Liber: 12557 ...

