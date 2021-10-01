Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Sept. 10, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff October 1, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Judgments Recorded September 10, 2021 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT GNC BASEMENT WATERPROOFING INC 6887 4TH SECTION ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Favor: WORKERS’ COMPENSATION BOARD OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK Attorney: NYS WORKERS COMPENSATION BOARD Amount: $25,000.00 KNAPP, JEFFREY H 2863 REDMAN ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Favor: BANK OF AMERICA, N.A. Attorney: GERALD W FLYNN Amount: $10,820.39 LEEDERMAN, JOSHUA D 840 REED ...

