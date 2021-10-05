Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / News / Pipeline developer charged in connection with contamination

Pipeline developer charged in connection with contamination

By: The Associated Press MICHAEL RUBINKAM October 5, 2021 0

The corporate developer of a multi-billion-dollar pipeline system that takes natural gas liquids from the Marcellus Shale gas field to an export terminal near Philadelphia was charged criminally on Tuesday after a grand jury concluded that it flouted Pennsylvania environmental laws and fouled waterways and residential water supplies across hundreds of miles. Attorney General Josh Shapiro ...

