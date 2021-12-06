Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Second Circuit – Mandatory Victims Restitution Act: United States v. Goodrich

By: Daily Record Staff December 6, 2021 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Mandatory Victims Restitution Act Foreseeable losses – Securities fraud United States v. Goodrich 19-208 Judges Calabresi, Pooler, and Carney Background: The defendant pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit securities fraud. As a broker-dealer in the over-the-counter securities market, the defendant executed fraudulent trades for a co-defendant client with the effect of artificially ...

