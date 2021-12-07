Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Nov. 29, 2021

Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Nov. 29, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff December 7, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded November 29, 2021       42  NOT PROVIDED COLON, SERGIO to VAZQUEZ, MIGUEL A REMIGIO Property Address: Liber: 12592 Page: 0627 Tax Account: Full Sale Price: $1.00 14450 DIVINCENZO, KATHLEEN R et ano to WILLIAM EMPIRE HOLDINGS LLC Property Address: 7 GALUSHA STREET, FAIRPORT NY 14450 Liber: 12592 Page: 0582 Tax Account: 152.16-2-74 Full Sale Price: $340,000.00 KEEFE, GEORGE ...

