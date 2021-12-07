Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Nov. 12-14-15, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff December 7, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Judgments Recorded November 12, 2021 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT MORALES, OBED 34 ALONZO STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14612 Favor: HIGHLAND HILL CAPITAL LLC Attorney: DAVID FOGEL PC Amount: $21,732.34 POD RENOVATIONS & MANAGEMENT LLC 1024 GARSON AVENUE SUITE 3 AND 4, ROCHESTER NY 14609 Favor: HIGHLAND HILL CAPITAL LLC Attorney: DAVID FOGEL PC Amount: $21,732.34 SALVO, ANNEMARIE C 420 E NAVAJO ROAD APT ...

