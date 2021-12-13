Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Dec. 3, 2021

Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Dec. 3, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff December 13, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded December 3, 2021           79 14420 ABBEY, BETH et al to OLIN, JEFFREY Property Address: 3149 SWEDEN WALKER ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12595 Page: 0415 Tax Account: 055.01-1-16.2 Full Sale Price: $480,000.00 CUNNINGHAM, MICHAEL J SR to SIDORE, STEVEN C Property Address: 3947 LAKE ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12595 Page: ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo