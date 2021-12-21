Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Dec. 2, 2021

December 21, 2021

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Judgments Recorded December 2, 2021 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT ARTICA, RACHEL 3 GLADYS STREET FRONT, ROCHESTER NY 14621 Favor: CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION Attorney: RELIN GOLDSTEIN & CRANE LLP Amount: $9,973.01 BOOR, NANCY A 34 YORKTOWN DRIVE, WEBSTER NY 14580 Favor: JPMORGAN CHASE BANK NA Attorney: DONALDSON, NATALIE Amount: $7,837.79 GALLINA, MICHAEL 1137 TWIN LEAF TERRACE, WEBSTER NY 14580 Favor: CAPITAL ONE BANK USA ...

