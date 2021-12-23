Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Dec. 2-3-6, 2021

Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Dec. 2-3-6, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff December 23, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Judgments Recorded December 2, 2021 SATISFACTION OF JUDGMENT TALLMAN, RICHARD Favor: MIDLAND FUNDING LLC Amount: TAVELARIS, JAMES et ano Favor: TALLMAN, DAVID Amount: WARNEY, STEVEN L Favor: BENEFICIAL NEW YORK INC Attorney: WOODS OVIATT GILMAN LLP Amount: WERNER, PAUL M Favor: CAPITAL ONE BANK USA NA Amount: TRANSCRIPT OF JUDGMENT, OTHER COURT HE, BIXIA 8 PARTRIDGEBERRY WAY, WEBSTER NY 14580 Favor: NATIONWIDE JUDGMENT RECOVERY INC Amount: $2,207.56 Judgments Recorded ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo