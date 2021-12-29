Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Dec. 20, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff December 29, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded December 20, 2021           156 NOT PROVIDED DEMKOS, KIM L & DEMKOS, PHILIP G Property Address: 35 WIND WAY CIRCLE, OGDEN NY Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $50,000.00 FURGIUELE, PIETRO & RUSSELL, KRISTIE L Property Address: 1915 HARRIS ROAD, PENFIELD NY Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $250,000.00 KINECTA FEDERAL CREDIT ...

