Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Jan. 5, 2022

Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Jan. 5, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff January 13, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded January 5, 2022             142 NOT PROVIDED DIPASQUALE, DANIELLE & VITO, MATTHEW R Property Address: 18 AVACADO LANE, GATES NY Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $161,600.00 SUPLEX PROPERTIES, LLC & SUPLEX PROPERTIES, LLC Property Address: 1495 NORTH GOODMAN STREET, ROCHESTER NY Lender: CNB MORTGAGE COMPANY Amount: $369,600.00 VAREL, AMY & ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo