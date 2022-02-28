Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Jan. 25-26-27-28, 2022

Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Jan. 25-26-27-28, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff February 28, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Judgments Recorded January 25, 2022 SATISFACTION OF JUDGMENT FENNELL, WALLACE W JR Favor: LOFTON, ADRIENNE M et ano Amount: HENRY, TREMAYNE Favor: COMMISSIONER OF SOCIAL SERVICES et ano Amount: INGRAM, JERRELL Favor: SUPPORT COLLECTION UNIT et ano Attorney: ZULEIKA SHEPARD ESQ Amount: INGRAM, JERRELL Favor: CAMP, REBA et ano Attorney: ZULEIKA SHEPARD ESQ Amount: JENKINS, TYRONE Favor: LIBBETT, LATONYA et ano Attorney: ZULEIKA SHEPARD ESQ Amount: JENKINS, TYRONE Favor: ...

