Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded Feb. 11-14, 2022

Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded Feb. 11-14, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff March 7, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Doing Business As Recorded February 11, 2022 DOING BUSINESS AS DISCONTINUANCE JFL CONTRACTING 121 PLACID PLACE, ROCHESTER NY 14617 - - LANGTON, JAMES F DOING BUSINESS AS DISCONTINUANCE NO FEE BAYVIEW CLEAN 110 OAKCREST DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14617 - - CURRAN, DOUGLAS J 134 SILVERDALE DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14609 - - DOING BUSINESS AS FILED STEVENS, SHAKIRA KIANA 23 BENNINGTON ...

