Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded Feb. 28, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff March 15, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Doing Business As Recorded February 28, 2022 DOING BUSINESS AS DISCONTINUANCE A DOGGYS DREAM MOBILE SPA 4455 LAKE AVE UNIT 12813, ROCHESTER NY 14612 - - MARTIN, SEAN C 117 WYNDOVER ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14616 - - ADVENTURE AWAITS GEAR 220 MEIGS STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14607 - - ANDERSON, YEAGER 220 MEIGS STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14607 - ...

