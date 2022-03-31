Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Second Circuit – Telephone Consumer Protection Act: Bruce Katz M.D., P.C. v. Focus Forward LLC

March 31, 2022

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Telephone Consumer Protection Act Unsolicited advertisements – Participation in survey Bruce Katz M.D., P.C. v. Focus Forward LLC 21-1224-cv Judges Cabranes, Lohier, and Lee Background: The plaintiff appealed from the grant of a Rule 12(b)(6) motion to dismiss. At issue is whether an unsolicited fax invitation to participate in a market research ...

