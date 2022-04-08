Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Mar. 17-18, 2022

Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Mar. 17-18, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff April 8, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Judgments Recorded March 17, 2022 TRANSCRIPT OF JUDGMENT, ROCHESTER CITY COURT COURT ANTHOPOULOS, DARLENE M 38 EILEEN CIRCLE, ROCHESTER NY 14616 Favor: CITIBANK NA Attorney: SELIP AND STYLIANOU LLP Amount: $3,258.12 BUCHHOLTZ, DANIEL 386 SAGAMORE DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14617 Favor: CAPITAL ONE BANK USA NA Attorney: SELIP AND STYLIANOU LLP Amount: $2,389.17 FELICIANO, ELVIN A 156 RUSTIC STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14609 Favor: ...

