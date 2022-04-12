Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Mar. 21-22, 2022

April 12, 2022

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Judgments Recorded March 21, 2022 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT DAVIS, DONZELL 91 BLOSS STREET UPSTAIRS, ROCHESTER NY 14608 Favor: COMMISSIONER OF SOCIAL SERVICES et ano Attorney: OBRIEN, MICHAEL Amount: $750.00 DAVIS, DONZELL 91 BLOSS STREET UPSTAIRS, ROCHESTER NY 14608 Favor: SUPPORT COLLECTION UNIT et ano Attorney: OBRIEN, MICHAEL Amount: $250.79 DAVIS, DONZELL 91 BLOSS STREET UPSTAIRS, ROCHESTER NY 14608 Favor: CHISHOLM, THURSTON et ...

