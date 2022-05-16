Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded Apr. 28, 2022

Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded Apr. 28, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff May 16, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Doing Business As Recorded April 28, 2022 DOING BUSINESS AS AMENDMENT SHARAS KITCHEN 463 NORTH STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14605 - - DANIELS, TASHARA LASHAE 987 FETZNER ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14626 DOING BUSINESS AS FILED ALL FASHIONZ APPAREL 14 CLAY AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14613 - - FELICIANO, TIMOTHY L 14 CLAY AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14613 - - AMOR SANAS 712 UNIVERSITY ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo