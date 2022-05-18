Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Apr. 28-30 & May 2, 2022

Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Apr. 28-30 & May 2, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff May 18, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Judgments Recorded April 28, 2022 SATISFACTION OF JUDGMENT Santillo, Sara Favor: MIDLAND FUNDING LLC Amount: Stubbs, Sharell Favor: MIDLAND FUNDING LLC Amount: THOMPSON, ALTHEA E Favor: STEPHEN R BURGART DDS Attorney: RELIN GOLDSTEIN CRANE LLP Amount: TORRES, JAZMINE Favor: MIDLAND FUNDING LLC Amount: TRANSCRIPT OF JUDGMENT, OTHER COURT JOHNSTON, SHAWN JR 40 NEWPORT DRIVE, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Favor: SAMAX GROUP INC Attorney: BUNIS, HARVEY S Amount: $1,988.99 KUHMAN, BRIAN 16 ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo