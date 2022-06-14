Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY deeds recorded June 7, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff June 14, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded June 7, 2022        58 NOT PROVIDED GERBER HOMES & ADDITIONS LLC to SYDOR, ELIZABETH A Property Address: LOT 3 JACKSON ROAD, PENFIELD NY Liber: 12672 Page: 0651 Tax Account: 094.04-1-21.11 Full Sale Price: $120,000.00 14445 DETTMAN, CHRISTINE M et ano to VOAN LLC Property Address: 202 WEST MAPLE AVENUE, EAST ROCHESTER NY ...

