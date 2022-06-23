Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded June 15, 2022

Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded June 15, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff June 23, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded June 15, 2022         119 NOT PROVIDED BRISTOL CREEK SOUTHERN TIER HOLDINGS LLC Property Address: 120 WENDHURST DRIVE, GREECE NY Lender: LYONS NATIONAL BANK Amount: $124,000.00 COHEN BUILDING, LLC Property Address: 247-255 NORTH CLINTON AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY Lender: UKRAINIAN FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $90,294.99 CONFAROTTA, CHERYL N & CONFAROTTA, DONALD Property Address: Lender: FINGER LAKES ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo