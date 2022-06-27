Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY deeds recorded June 17, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff June 27, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded June 17, 2022        83 NOT PROVIDED FINDLAY, GLORIA to POWELL, JOHN WILLIAM et ano Property Address: Liber: 12677 Page: 0591 Tax Account: Full Sale Price: $173,000.00 14420 OLAS, DENA to OLAS, CHARLES Property Address: 1023 WEST AVENUE, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12677 Page: 0692 Tax Account: 067.02-2-3.13 Full Sale Price: $1.00 OLAS, DENA to OLAS, CHARLES Property ...

