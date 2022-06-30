Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded June 6-7, 2022

Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded June 6-7, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff June 30, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded June 6, 2022 POWER OF ATTORNEY CARTER, TERENCE K Appoints: CARTER, SARAH R CITIGROUP MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST 2021 RP2 Appoints: SELECT PORTFOLIO SERVICING, INC FV I INC Appoints: MERIDIAN ASSET SERVICES LLC NACHAMPASSAK, PHATSADA Appoints: KHATTIGNAVONG, SENG NACHAMPASSAK, VANMALY Appoints: KHATTIGNAVONG, SENG PALADINO, RALPH R JR Appoints: PALADINO, VERONICA US BANK TRUST NATIONAL ASSOCIATION Appoints: NEWREZ LLC REVOCATION OF POWER ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo