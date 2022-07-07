Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded June 30, 2022

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Daily Record Staff July 7, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded June 30, 2022         113 NOT PROVIDED VANHOUSEN, DANIEL J & VANHOUSEN, DONNA J Property Address: FIELDCREST DRIVE, WEBSTER NY Lender: SUMMIT FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $55,000.00 WESTGATE REALTY ASSOCIATES LLC Property Address: 525 BEAHAN ROAD, GATES NY Lender: M & T BANK Amount: $1,643,318.01 14420 HAZEL, RACHEL Property Address: 5747 BROCKPORT SPENCERPORT ROAD, BROCKPORT NY ...

