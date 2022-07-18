Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY judgments recorded June 21, 2022

Monroe County, NY judgments recorded June 21, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff July 18, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Judgments Recorded June 21, 2022 SATISFACTION OF JUDGMENT SIMMONS, SHANETTE Favor: The Aquinas Institute of Rochester Amount: SWARTZENBERG, AMANDA Favor: DBA Northstar Christian Academy et ano Amount: WASHINGTON, ERON U Favor: ADVANTAGE FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: WHITE, DANILO Favor: Mid-Town Athletic Club, LLC. Amount: TRANSCRIPT OF JUDGMENT, OTHER COURT KAILEY, HAMILTON 47 BEMIS AVENUE, HORNELL NY 14843 Favor: JAMS PROPERTIES ROCHESTER LLC Attorney: BRIAN C SCHU Amount: ...

