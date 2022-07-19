Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Monroe County, NY deeds recorded July 12, 2022

Monroe County, NY deeds recorded July 12, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff July 19, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded July 12, 2022      89 NOT PROVIDED MASTROFILIPPO, NICK et ano to MASTROFILIPPO, NICHOLAS THOMAS Property Address: 187 HARVEST DRIVE, GREECE NY Liber: 12690 Page: 0014 Tax Account: 079.09-7-11 Full Sale Price: $1.00 14420 BOURG, KAREN E et ano to OZMINKOWSKI, DANIEL PRUITT et ano Property Address: 4 STAG CREEK TRAIL, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo