Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded June 22-23-24-28, 2022

Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded June 22-23-24-28, 2022

July 19, 2022

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Doing Business As Recorded June 22, 2022 DOING BUSINESS AS DISCONTINUANCE LITTLE BITS EMBROIDERY 240 GINA WAY, BROCKPORT NY 14420 MONROE BAKER, DEANNA M 240 GINA WAY, BROCKPORT NY 14420 ME EXPRESS GIFTS 78 SEVILLE DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14617 - - ERIMHAN, MURAT 78 SEVILLE DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14617 - - NEURGEAR 295 WARRINGTON DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14618 - ...

