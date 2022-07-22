Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded July 14, 2022

Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded July 14, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff July 22, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded July 14, 2022      69 NOT PROVIDED HOU, TANTAN & HOU, TANTAN Property Address: 31 LOCUST STREET, ROCHESTER NY Lender: CNB MORTGAGE COMPANY Amount: $151,200.00 INVEST ALL CASH LLC Property Address: 147 GLENTHORNE ROAD, ROCHESTER NY Lender: BURNELL, ETHAN Amount: $80,000.00 SUPERIOR HOMES-CP LLC Property Address: 50 AIR PARK DRIVE, CHILI NY Lender: COREY, RUSSELL D Amount: $2,750,000.00 14420 HOYT, ...

